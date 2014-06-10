Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up two runs in each of the first two innings but settled down after that, giving up only two singles and facing one batter over the minimum in his final five innings. “I didn’t settle in for a while,” Collmenter said. “I couldn’t find a rhythm.” Collmenter has not given up more than three earned runs in any of his last four starts.

RHP Will Harris gave up two hits and struck out a batter in the eighth inning Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. His addition gave the D-backs 13 pitchers and 12 position players, but seven games into a streak of 20 games in 20 days, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said it was necessary. Harris replaced 3B Eric Chavez (left knee) on the roster. Harris opened the season with the D-backs, where he was 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA in seven games before being optioned to Reno. He was 3-2 with a 1.13 ERA in 20 games with Reno.

3B Eric Chavez was placed on the disabled list Monday because of left knee soreness that he suffered while running the bases in a mid-March spring training game against Cleveland, the game before the D-backs left for their two-game series in Australia. “Honestly, I should have done this about three, four weeks ago,” Chavez said. “We’re going to try to let it calm down, give it a rest. We’ve done everything we possibly could other than let it chill out for a little while.” Chavez, the D-backs’ top left-handed bat off the bench, does not believe surgery is required.

RHP J.J. Putz gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning after being activated from the disabled list earlier Monday after missing five weeks with right forearm tightness. He pitched two scoreless rehab innings late last week and was a welcome arm to a heavily used bullpen. RHPs Brad Ziegler and Evan Marshall were not available Monday night, and manager Kirk Gibson said before the game he wanted to give closer Addison Reed another day off, which he did.

RHP Trevor Cahill was designated for assignment Monday after a rocky start to the season, when he was 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA in 19 appearances. Cahill, 26, was removed from the starting rotation in mid-April after going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA and has pitched better out of the bullpen. The D-backs have 10 days to release, outright, trade or option Cahill, and he seemed willing to accept a minor league assignment if it meant a return to the starting rotation. “I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do,” Cahill said. “Whatever is best for my career moving forward and wherever I think I belong.”