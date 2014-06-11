Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, his first appearance on a mound since undergoing Tommy John last September. “He’s pretty pumped up about it, I think,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s a big step for those guys that have that surgery.” Reynolds is unlikely to return until September, if at all, this season. He was a valuable member of the D-backs’ bullpen in 2013, going 0-2 with two saves and a 1.96 ERA in 30 appearances.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run into the pool area behind the right-center field fence in the first inning Tuesday, the first splash-down of his career and the 45th in Chase Field history. Goldschmidt has 13 homers this season and 96 in his career.

SS Chris Owings went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday after getting a day off Monday. Owings has started four of the last seven games since SS/2B Didi Gregorius was recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 3. “Chris is our shortstop, but it doesn’t mean he won’t sit and let Didi play, too,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Gregorius also has started four of the last seven games, one at second base. How will playing time be apportioned going forward? “You’ll see,” Gibson said.

RHP Bronson Arroyo gave up one run on six hits in seven innings Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over Houston, improving to 6-4 and taking the team lead in victories. However, it was his defensive play in the sixth inning that had the Diamondbacks talking afterward. Arroyo scooped a one-hop throw at first base to complete an inning-ending double play and keep the game tied at 1. “How many guys get over there and spread out and pick it like that?” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He just does so many things well. That’s why he’s survived so long. That’s why he wins games. That’s why he’s a winner.” The play even confused the umpires, who originally ruled batter RF Robbie Grossman safe at first base before Gibson asked for a review. The call was reserved, making it a double play.

LF Cody Ross, who had a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh inning Tuesday, is likely to start both games in left field in Houston when the D-backs conclude a four-game, home-and-home series. “With the short left field out there, there is not a lot of room to cover,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He has a lot of experience playing the outfield, so I think it would be a real good place for him to play the outfield.”

RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on option waivers, sources told FOXSportsArizona.com on Tuesday, and pending his approval, the Diamondbacks would send him to the minor leagues to return to a starting role. Because he has more than five years of major league service, Cahill must OK a minor league assignment. Cahill seemed amenable after being designated for assignment Monday. “I want to be a starter, and however I get back to that, it’s whatever I have to do,” Cahill said. “I trust them.” Cahill, 1-6 with a 5.66 ERA this season, was removed from the rotation in mid-April after going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA.