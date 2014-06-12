Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt was honored by the Houston Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America as the 2013 Houston Area Player of the Year. Goldschmidt, a 2006 graduate of The Woodlands High School north of Houston, was the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player runner-up after hitting .302 with 36 home runs and 125 RBIs.

RF David Peralta finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout, marking his second hitless game in three starts after opening his career by hitting safely in his first seven games. Peralta was the first Arizona player to accomplish that feat and his streak was the longest in the majors since Ryan Goins recorded hits in his first eight games Aug. 23-31, 2013.

RHP Brandon McCarthy suffered his first career loss at Minute Maid Park, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. In two previous starts in Houston, McCarthy was 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA. His 1.00 ERA against the Astros prior to Wednesday ranked third among active pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched.

2B Aaron Hill slugged a leadoff home run in the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, the first homer Keuchel has allowed since May 8. Hill now has four career home runs against the Astros. He is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with nine RBIs in 15 games against Houston following his 1-for-4 performance.