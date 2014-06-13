Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Pacheco, designated for assignment by the Rockies on June 4, was claimed off waivers Thursday by the Diamondbacks. In 22 games, 20 of them starts, this season with Colorado, Pacheco hit .236 with six doubles, one triple and eight RBIs.

INF/C Jordan Pacheco was claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. Pacheco played 22 games for Colorado this season and hit .236 with six doubles and one triple with eight RBIs while appearing in 19 games at catcher, four at first base and one at second base. He was designated for assignment on June 4 and provides the Diamondbacks with needed versatility.

1B Paul Goldschmidt finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, his second multi-double game of the season. Goldschmidt also doubled twice against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 17. Since the start of last season, Goldschmidt has 18 games with two-plus extra-base hits, the most in the national league.

CF Ender Inciarte was removed for precautionary measures in the sixth inning after absorbing contact to the head while stealing second base in the third inning. As Inciarte attempted to slide under the tag of Astros SS Jonathan Villar, he was struck in the head as Villar attempted a swipe tag. Inciarte remained in the game and played three additional innings defensively before leaving the game.

RHP Trevor Cahill, designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class A Visalia. He pitched two innings for Visalia on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits, including a home run. Cahill agreed to the move to the low minors, where he will attempt to build up innings in an effort to rejoin the Arizona rotation eventually. He lost his starting role early in the season, when he was bumped to the bullpen.

C Miguel Montero saddled Astros RHP Chad Qualls with his first blown save since April 19 with his leadoff home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning. The homer was his ninth on the season, and Montero reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games while hitting .316 (18-for-57) over that span.

INF/OF Nick Evans was designated for assignment. Evans played in eight games for the Diamondbacks, appearing in two games at first base and one in left field. He hit .091 (1-for-11) after being selected from Triple-A Reno on May 28.