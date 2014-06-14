Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Pacheco made his first appearance for the Diamondbacks since being claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pacheco pinch-hit for LHP Oliver Perez in the top of the seventh inning and grounded out.

OF Tony Campana was recalled room Triple-A Reno on Friday to replace OF Ender Inciarte, who went on the seven-day concussion list. Campana was hiting .160 in 23 games for the Diamondbacks before being demoted May 2. At Reno, Campana was hitting .286 in 33 games.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 on Friday night to remain atop the National League with 84 hits, one more than New York Mets 2B Daniel Murphy. Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve leads the major leagues with 90 hits.

SS Chris Owings made an unassisted double play in the bottom of the third inning Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With one out and Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez going from first base on a 1-1 pitch, Owings caught a line drive from first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, then tagged Ramirez to end the inning.

OF Ender Inciarte (head) went on the seven-day concussion list Friday. Inciarte collided with the leg of Houston Astros SS Jonathan Villar while trying to steal second base in the third inning of a 5-4 loss Thursday. Inciarte said he immediately experienced blurred vision, felt dizzy for the rest of the game and had a headache the entire night.

2B Aaron Hill emerged from a 1-for-8 skid during the Diamondbacks’ road trip by going 3-for-5 and driving in two runs. Hill has now reached base in eight of his past nine road games.

RF Gerardo Parra continued his hot hitting on the road Friday night. Parra went 3-for-5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers for his ninth multi-hit game in his pass 22 away from Chase Field. During that stretch, Parra is batting .320 (31-for-97).