Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Pacheco got his first hit as a member of the Diamondbacks. Pacheco, claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, lined a pinch-single to right field in the seventh inning on Saturday night against the Dodgers.

1B Paul Goldschmidt not only hit a two-run homer to increase his RBI total to 50, four behind National Leagues leader Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins, he also executed the Arizona Diamondbacks’ second unassisted double play in two games and made two other stellar defensive plays. Goldschmidt dived to his left to snag a hard grounder from Los Angeles Dodgers CF Andre Ethier that would have gone for extra bases and leaped to one-hand a line drive from LF Matt Kemp.

3B Martin Prado went 3-for-4 to become the 26th Venezuelan in major league history to reach 1,000 career hits. Prado had a double, a home run and two RBIs in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Prado now needs three RBIs to reach 400 for his career.

LHP Joe Thatcher continued dominating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. He has not allowed the Dodgers to score an earned run in 36 consecutive appearances covering 21 2/3 innings. Thatcher pitched a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.