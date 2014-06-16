Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his second home run in as many games Sunday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Goldschmidt is batting .367 (11-for-30) with four homers and seven RBIs. The first baseman now has 51 RBIs and trails the National League’s leader, Miami Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, by three.

LHP Oliver Perez saw his streak of consecutive 12 scoreless innings over 14 relief appearances end. Perez allowed an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings Sunday. The left-hander also gave up two hits, walked one batter, hit another and struck out a third.

C Miguel Montero hit his 10th home run of the season and his fifth in the past 11 games Sunday. In 13 games this month, Montero has driven in 12 runs and scored nine more while batting .340 (16-for-47) with two doubles and the five homers.

RHP Brad Ziegler made his 38th appearance, which leads the National League. The reliever allowed a hit and a walk but induced a double play that ended his one inning of work Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.