FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 17, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his second home run in as many games Sunday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Goldschmidt is batting .367 (11-for-30) with four homers and seven RBIs. The first baseman now has 51 RBIs and trails the National League’s leader, Miami Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, by three.

LHP Oliver Perez saw his streak of consecutive 12 scoreless innings over 14 relief appearances end. Perez allowed an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings Sunday. The left-hander also gave up two hits, walked one batter, hit another and struck out a third.

C Miguel Montero hit his 10th home run of the season and his fifth in the past 11 games Sunday. In 13 games this month, Montero has driven in 12 runs and scored nine more while batting .340 (16-for-47) with two doubles and the five homers.

RHP Brad Ziegler made his 38th appearance, which leads the National League. The reliever allowed a hit and a walk but induced a double play that ended his one inning of work Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.