Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. He went 2-for-4 with two singles, and he is hitting .382 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs during the streak. He also overtook Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez for first place in the fan voting for the All-Star Game.

CF Ender Inciarte shows no concussion symptoms, and he performed baseball activities Monday, manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte still must pass baseball’s concussion protocol tests before he can return to play. Inciarte was injured when he was kneed in the head as he stole second base in the second inning of a June 12 game at Houston, although he remained in the game until the sixth inning.

OF Roger Kieschnick went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI while starting in left field Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. Kieschnick took the roster spot vacated when RHP Bronson Arroyo (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. His promotion balanced the D-backs’ roster, giving the team 13 position players and 12 pitchers for the first time in a week.

RHP Bronson Arroyo was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his 15-year major league career Monday, a day after he went five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Arroyo was diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament after an MRI exam Monday. He had not missed a start since rejoining the Boston rotation on May 15, 2004, a streak of 336 straight starts. “I don’t think I cracked 80 mph in the first inning,” Arroyo said of his Sunday start. “To win like that is tough to do. I can’t keep going out there putting (anti-)inflammatories in my body and beating myself down. I see the arm going south. If it would have stayed the same as it was five, six starts ago, I could deal with the pain. But it continues to get more and more swollen.”

RHP Brandon McCarthy got a no-decision while giving up three runs and seven hits in seven innings Monday against Milwaukee. He was removed after throwing 88 pitches. He is 1-9, his only victory coming in a 4-3 win at San Diego on May 3. “Not a win on my part, but more so for the team, that is the issue for me,” McCarthy. “You’d like to take over a game right from the beginning. The team winning is the most important thing.” McCarthy hit a two-run single for a 3-2 lead in the second inning. “I‘m a little more comfortable,” he said of his hitting. “I’ve found a swing that works. Last year I was so lost in a new league.”