Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley, scheduled to start Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the start. “We decided to do it that way to push everybody back and give them an extra day,” manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs are nearing the end of a streak in which they play 33 games in 34 days, with their next off day coming Monday. Miley, 3-6 with a 4.71 ERA, won one of his past 12 starts.

RHP Archie Bradley, the top pitching prospect in the D-backs’ organization, threw 33 pitches in three innings in a rookie-level Arizona League exhibition game Monday in Glendale, Ariz. He threw another 12 in the bullpen. “He looked good,” one D-backs executive said. Bradley, who was shut down with elbow soreness in late April, hit 93 mph with his fastball in his third inning of work.

RHP Will Harris was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Reno to make Tuesday’s start. “Will threw last night, and we felt like he needs to go work on his consistency,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He didn’t have real good command this time up here.” Harris was charged with the loss Tuesday when he walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning before giving up two run-scoring hits in a three-run inning that broke a 3-3 tie in Arizona’s 9-3 loss to Milwaukee. Harris gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in five appearances after being recalled June 9. He is 0-2 with a 9.24 ERA in two stints with the D-backs this season.

RHP Evan Marshall said he did not hit Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun on purpose to load the bases in a 3-2 game in the seventh inning Tuesday, even if the Brewers believe he did. “Game plan there, guys in scoring position, we are trying to create some soft contact,” Marshall said. “My best stuff is to work down and in. The ball got away and it got him.” Marshall, who threw behind Braun the pitch before, was immediately ejected. He hit Braun after Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse hit two D-backs batters, including SS Chris Owings high on the back in the sixth inning.

RHP Mike Bolsinger jumped right into the fire Tuesday, starting the same day he was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Bolsinger gave up seven hits and three runs while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Milwaukee. Bolsinger will start again Sunday, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, as the Diamondbacks look to fill RHP Bronson Arroyo’s spot in the rotation. Arroyo, who is 7-4 and leads the D-backs in victories, was placed on the disabled list Monday with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Bolsinger was 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in Reno, 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts since being optioned by the D-backs on May 6.