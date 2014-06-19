Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley’s tough luck continued Wednesday. Miley gave up three runs on five hits and four walks in 7 2/3 innings while striking out eight, but he did not figure in the decision. The only damage was Khris Davis’ three-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game at 3. “Even the Davis home run, I felt like I made a pretty good pitch,” Miley said. “Just have to be a little bit smarter in that situation.” Davis hit a breaking ball that was on the inside corner at the knees, a well-located pitch. Miley has won only one of his last 13 starts, but he has made seven quality starts in that span.

CF Tony Campana broke a 1-for-39 slump when he singled in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee. Campana hit two hard line drives to center field earlier in the game. His single was not hit as well, but it found a hole and rolled into center field. “Hitting it in the air pretty good wasn’t working the first couple of at-bats,” Campana said. “Just got a ball on the ground and snuck it through.”

SS Chris Owings was 3-for-4 and a triple short of the cycle Wednesday, one day after being struck high on the back from a pitch by Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse. The ball rolled up Owings’ neck and knocked off his helmet, and it left a welt that was still visible Wednesday. Owings said he believed there was no intent. As Lohse walked to his dugout at the end of the inning, he nodded at Owings and asked if he was OK. “There is no bad blood there,” Owings said.

OF Ender Inciarte has passed all the concussion tests to this point and played three innings in a simulated game at the D-backs’ training facility at Salt River Fields on Wednesday, batting three times and playing center field. “Everything so far has been fine,” manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte was placed on the seven-day disabled list after suffering a concussion last Thursday, when he took a Houston player’s knee in the head while stealing second base in the second inning of a 5-4 loss. He left the game in the sixth inning.

LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) ran on a treadmill on Wednesday and also took batting practice on the field as he moved closer to returning to the roster. “Everything is checking out nice,” said Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 24. He will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said, and the D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.