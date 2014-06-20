Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday to make room for RHP Matt Stites on the 40-man roster. Hudson underwent his second Tommy John surgery last month.

CF Tony Campana was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, about 12 hours after he delivered a game-winning single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee, the first walk-off hit of his career. Campana, recalled June 14, was in a 1-for-39 skid before the winning hit. “I emphasized to him hitting the ball on the ground,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “If he can learn to get it down there, he can put a lot of pressure on them.” Campana has superb speed, and he leads all major-leaguers since 2011 with an 89.2 success rate on stolen-base attempts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-3 against Milwaukee RHP Yovani Gallardo on Thursday, making him 5-for-7 in the career matchup. Goldschmidt is hitting .345 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in his past 16 games.

INF Didi Gregorius went 0-for-3 with a RBI groundout while playing third base Thursday for the first time in a major league game, starting there to give 3B Martin Prado his second off day of the season. Gregorius also started six games at shortstop and four at second base since his recall from Triple-A Reno on June 3. “It’s kind of the same as shortstop, but it is more reaction, so you have to be quicker in a game,” said Gregorius, who has been taking ground balls at third base for several weeks. “Wherever he puts me in the lineup, I am ready to play.” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said Gregorius also was taking fly balls in center field. Gregorius played all 106 of his major league games in 2012-13 at shortstop. “I want him to play,” Gibson said. “I’ve said that from Day 1.”

RHP Chase Anderson carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning Thursday. He wound up allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings during a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee. Anderson (5-2) has given up two earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts, although he lost the last two. “It’s frustrating because I go out there and try not to give up runs, and (Milwaukee’s Yovani) Gallardo is good, so when you see you’re opposing him, you have to go out there and try to keep it at the minimum,” he said. Anderson, who made his major league debut May 11, has thrown 39 2/3 innings with the D-backs and 78 2/3 innings counting his starts at Double-A Mobile. Manager Kirk Gibson said the D-backs will not push him too hard. “We’ll have to take care of him, kind of watch his innings as we go along,” Gibson said. “It’s something we’ll have to discuss.” Anderson, 26, threw 88 innings last season, when he missed seven weeks with injuries and also split time between the rotation and the bullpen.

OF Ender Inciarte went 3-for-3 and played center field in a simulated game at the D-backs’ training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, a step forward as he recovers from a concussion. “All indications are he’s good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list June 13. He must be activated Friday or be moved to the 15-day DL.

RHP Matt Stites pitched a scoreless two-thirds on an inning in his major league debut Thursday after being promoted from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. “He has a good arm, and he’s pretty good at location,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ve talked about it forever. We want people who can locate the ball.” Stites, obtained in a 2013 trade-deadline deal with San Diego, was 0-1 with 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA in a combined 29 appearances at Double-A Mobile and Reno. Stites converted all 12 save opportunities for Reno after being promoted May 6.