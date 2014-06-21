Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter threw a season-high 109 pitches but gave up only one run in five innings in a victory over San Francisco on Friday, improving to 5-1 in his career against the Giants. Collmenter gave up four hits and four walks but stranded seven runners. “He got rewarded for wiggling his way out of it,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of it.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a single, double and walk and scored twice against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum on Friday, continuing his success against a pitcher he has tormented since arriving in the majors on Aug. 1, 2011. Goldschmidt hit his first career home run off Lincecum on Aug. 2 and is 15-for-26 with two doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in the match. “I got some pitches today,” Goldschmidt said. “Both the pitches were kind of up in the zone, middle of the plate. Fortunately I was able to get those. I don’t know. Just try to get good at-bats. Sometimes there are guys you well off of. Sometimes there are guys that have your number.” Goldschmidt’s seven homers against Lincecum are tied for third most among active hitters/pitchers, behind the eight hit by Brian McCann off Ricky Nolasco and by Alex Rodriguez off Bartolo Colon, according to STATS LLC.

OF Ender Inciarte was 1-for-3 with a single and scored a run when he started Friday after being activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. He also made two running catches in deep center field to support RHP Josh Collmenter.

RHP Touki Toussaint, the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 pick in the major league draft two weeks ago, signed on Friday. Toussaint, 17, turned down a scholarship offer at Vanderbilt University to turn pro. He was 8-2 with a 1.22 ERA at Coral Springs (Fla.) Christian Academy while striking out 104 in 61 1/3 innings. Toussaint will begin his career in the Arizona League, general manager Kevin Towers said. The slot value for his signing bonus is $2,338,200, but that is only a guideline. The D-backs have $7,228,300 to spend on their picks in the first 10 rounds.

RHP J.J. Putz was designated for assignment Friday to make room for OF Ender Inciarte, who was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Putz was 1-1 with a 6.59 ERA in 18 appearances this season and spent about a month on the disabled list with right elbow soreness. “I‘m not really surprised. I kind of had the feeling that something like this was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,” Putz said. Putz, 37, has 189 saves in a 12-year major league career and is second in D-backs history with 83 saves. He had a career-high 45 saves in 2011, when Arizona won the NL West pennant. “We just decided we are going to go in a little different direction,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We have some young kids who are knocking at the door. We’re going to start bringing those guys up and give them an opportunity to see what they are capable of doing.”