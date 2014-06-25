Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson threw 20 pitches to LF Mark Trumbo in a short simulated game at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon as he continues his return from a second Tommy John surgery performed in June 2013. “It felt good to get back out there,” Hudson said. “It been two years since somebody actually tried to hit the ball of me.” Hudson is expected to take a week off before throwing another simulated game, and he likely will begin a rehab assignment in August, manager Kirk Gibson said, with an eye toward returning to the majors when rosters expand in September. “We’d like to see him throw this year,” Gibson said. “Hopefully that could happen. September is probably reasonable.”

SS Chris Owings missed his third consecutive start because of shoulder and ankle issues, although he pinch-hit in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 9-8, 14-inning victory over the Indians on Tuesday. He has missed time because of residual effects of a getting hit on a pickoff play at second base Thursday and a rocky slide at home plate attempting to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run Friday, manager Kirk Gibson said. “Just some funky stuff happened there at the plate,” Owings said. “It didn’t look pretty.” Gibson did not mention the shoulder injury until Tuesday. “A little fibby,” said the man known as Gibby.

CF Ender Inciarte had a career-high four hits, including the game-tying single to cap a two-run rally in the last of the 11th inning Tuesday. He also had an assist, making the first throw when Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis attempted to stretch a triple off the center field fence into an inside-the-park homer. “Ender did a hell of a job on that ball to the wall,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s a lonely feeling, and he got on his horse. He took his time and made a great relay throw.”

LHP Joe Thatcher got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation when he was called out of the bullpen to replace LHP Wade Miley in the fifth inning with Cleveland holding a 5-4 lead. It is the first time in Thatcher’s career he escaped a situation in which the bases were loaded with inherited runners without allowing a run. “The turning point of the game was when Thatcher came in and he got out of that,” manager Kirk Gibson said. Thatcher stuck out C Yan Gomes and got 3B Lonnie Chisenhall and RF Ryan Raburn to pop out.

RF Gerardo Parra jammed his left hand into the second base bag while sliding headfirst to steal a base in the 14th inning Tuesday. A trainer looked at Parra, who stayed in the game. Parra’s status is unknown.

LF Mark Trumbo batted against RHP Daniel Hudson in a 20-pitch simulated game Tuesday after taking swings at the D-backs’ training facility in Scottsdale on Monday. “His stuff was hopping,” Trumbo said of Hudson. Trumbo reported no pain in his left foot. He has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a stress fracture in his left foot, and he hopes to return before the All-Star break.