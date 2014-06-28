Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Chris Owings missed his fourth start in five games Friday night with a sore shoulder. He injured the shoulder June 20 on an awkward slide into home on an unsuccessful attempt at an inside-the-park home run.

RHP Zeke Spruill was optioned to Triple-A Reno. He was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two games (one start) for the Diamondbacks. He allowed five runs on 13 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.

RHP Brandon McCarthy allowed one run and six hits with seven walks in seven innings against the Padres Friday. McCarthy has started 17 games for the Diamondbacks this season. Arizona is 3-0 against the Padres when McCarthy starts. They are 0-14 in McCarthy’s starts against other teams.

2B Aaron Hill is hitting .346 (9-for-26) over his last six games with a double and six RBIs. He was 2-for-4 Friday night, although he struck out with runners at second and third with no one out in the fourth.

OF/1B Nick Evans was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Evans, 28, was hitting .354 (70-for-198) with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 51 games for Reno. He played eight games for Arizona earlier this month and went 1-for-11 with a home run.