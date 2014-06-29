FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Josh Collmenter picked up his third victory in a span of nine days Saturday night. He was credited with a win in his last start on June 20 against the Giants. He picked up a win June 24 in an emergency relief appearance against Cleveland. This start was pushed back a day because of that relief appearance.

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew walks in his first three plate appearances Saturday night and has five walks in eight plate appearances in the first two games of the series with the Padres. Arizona’s record for the most walks in a series is seven -- twice by Adam Dunn (2008 against the Padres) and Luis Gonzalez (2002 against the Dodgers).

SS Chris Owings is scheduled to see a doctor Monday for his shoulder, which forced him to miss a sixth start in seven games Saturday night. He suffered the injury June 20 sliding into home on an unsuccessful attempt at an inside-the-park homer.

OF Mark Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot, is running the bases at the Diamondbacks’ Arizona training facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.