Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter picked up his third victory in a span of nine days Saturday night. He was credited with a win in his last start on June 20 against the Giants. He picked up a win June 24 in an emergency relief appearance against Cleveland. This start was pushed back a day because of that relief appearance.

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew walks in his first three plate appearances Saturday night and has five walks in eight plate appearances in the first two games of the series with the Padres. Arizona’s record for the most walks in a series is seven -- twice by Adam Dunn (2008 against the Padres) and Luis Gonzalez (2002 against the Dodgers).

SS Chris Owings is scheduled to see a doctor Monday for his shoulder, which forced him to miss a sixth start in seven games Saturday night. He suffered the injury June 20 sliding into home on an unsuccessful attempt at an inside-the-park homer.

OF Mark Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot, is running the bases at the Diamondbacks’ Arizona training facility.