Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Jaime was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, his second trip to the big-league club this season. Jaime appeared in four games and allowed one run on one hit (a solo home run) in four innings, with seven strikeouts. He has not pitched at Turner Field.

LHP Wade Miley’s winless streak reached nine starts after he took a shutout into the ninth inning but wound up with a no-decision. Miley was charged with two runs in eight-plus innings while allowing four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He retired the game’s first 14 batters, allowed just two hits in the first eight innings, but he was unable to record the first shutout and complete game of his four-year career.

SS Chris Owings underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage in his left shoulder, only bruising. Owings, out since June 26, was cleared to begin throwing but won’t be allowed to hit for another week.

SS Nick Ahmed made his second straight start since being called up from Triple-A Reno when SS Chris Owings went on the disabled list. Ahmed went 1-for-4 Tuesday but made a throwing error during the Pirates’ winning three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.

RHP Chase Anderson (5-3, 3.63 ERA) will look to snap a personal three-game losing streak Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. The skid came after the rookie became just the third major league pitcher to win his first five starts since 1998. Jered Weaver won seven in a row for the Angels in 2006, and Kazuhisa Ishii had six straight wins for the Dodgers in 2002. Anderson has never faced the Pirates.

RHP Bronson Arroyo is expected to begin throwing by the end of the week. He has been on the disabled list since June 16 with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

RF Cody Ross returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game at San Diego with a bruised right hip, and he went 1-for-3 in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Ross was injured Saturday when hit by a pitch from Padres LHP Eric Stults and was forced to leave the game.

LF Mark Trumbo began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The plan is for him to serve as the designated hitter again Wednesday, have an off day Thursday then play in the field Friday. Trumbo has been out since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot. He likely won’t be activated until at least the middle of next week.