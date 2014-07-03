Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss at Pittsburgh is 5-for-7 in the first two games of the three-game series. He entered the series in a 1-for-19 slump that included 10 strikeouts.

RHP Addison Reed’s job as the closer remains safe, according to manager Kirk Gibson. Reed took his fourth blown save in 23 opportunities Tuesday night when the Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 3-2.

RHP Chase Anderson lost his fourth straight start as he last just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while walking three and striking out five. The losing streak comes on the heels of Anderson winning his first five major league starts. He has been tagged for nine home runs in just 48 innings, including a two-run blast by Pirates RF Gregory Polanco in the second inning. The Diamondbacks have scored a total of three runs in Anderson’s four losses.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-10, 5.11) will attempt to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season Thursday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. McCarthy has received 3.12 runs of support, the eighth-lowest in the major leagues. He has been linked to many teams, including the Pirates, in trade speculation in recent weeks.

LF Mark Trumbo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run on Wednesday night in the second game of his rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks. Trumbo played left field after serving as the designated hitter on Tuesday night when he was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Trumbo has been on the disabled list since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot and is not expected to be activated until at least late next week after also spending some time at Triple-A Reno.