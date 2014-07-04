Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (7-4, 3.74) will look to win his fourth straight game Friday night when he pitches at Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series. Collmenter is the fourth players in the Diamondbacks’ history, including the postseason, to win three games in the span of nine days or less. He is 1-2 with a 1.73 ERA against the Braves in six career games, including three starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 and had a two-run triple in a seven-run ninth inning. He went 7-for-13 in the three-game series after entering in a 1-for-19 slump.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-10) got the win as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while scattering eight hits, walking two and striking out six. He last won back-to-back starts on May 18-24, 2013.

3B Martin Prado did not start in Thursday’s 10-2 win at Pittsburgh as manager Kirk Gibson want to give him a day off after he went 4-for-22 in his previous six games. Prado also made an error Wednesday night in a loss to the Pirates. He had started the previous 11 games.

RF Gerardo Parra got Thursday off. He has been slumping lately, going 1-for-22 in his last five games and also committed a fielding error in Wednesday night’s loss at Pittsburgh. Parra has also been hampered by a hand injury in recent days.

LF Mark Trumbo will have his rehab assignment moved Sunday to Triple-A Reno from the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks. Trumbo, who has been out since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot, began playing Tuesday in the Arizona League.