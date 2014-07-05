Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter had his three-game winning streak snapped by the Braves. Collmenter allowed a career-high 11 hits and gave up five runs, four of them in the first two innings that put the Diamondbacks in a hole. The five runs matched the total number of runs he had allowed in his career against the Braves.

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the eighth inning on Friday and has reached base safely in 25 straight games, hitting .321 (26-for-81) during that stretch. Goldschmidt is 8-for-20 on the current road trip. Goldschmidt also made a nice defensive play to cut down the lead runner and foil a sacrifice bunt.

RHP Michael Bolsinger (1-4, 4.53) will be making his first career start against Atlanta. He’s 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA over the last five starts. Bolsinger has been a different pitcher during day starts; he’s 1-2 with a 1.33 ERA in three day starts.

LF David Peralta picked up two more hits and is 11-for-23 on the road trip. He’s 13-for-32 over his last nine games and now has 13 multi-hit games. His .330 average is the best among National League rookies.

RHP Joel Peralta became the all-time leader in appearances by a pitcher in a Tampa Bay uniform Friday for pitching the eighth inning of the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Peralta worked his 267th game in a Tampa Bay uniform, one more than RHP Esteban Yan. He faced three batters and retired them all. “He’s been wonderful for us,” manager Joe Maddon said.

3B Martin Prado was 1-for-3 in his return to Turner Field. The hit was the 390th of his career at Turner Field, trailing only Brian McCann with 484 during that time frame.