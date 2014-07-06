FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wade Miley, who faces the Braves on Sunday in the series finale at Atlanta, took a two-hit shutout into the ninth at Pittsburgh in his last start. He was removed after two batters, though, and the Pirates rallied to win 3-2. Miley, who has five consecutive no-decisions, is 3-6 with a 4.78 ERA. He pitched against the Braves in Arizona on June 7, allowing six hits and one earned run over seven innings in a game the Diamondbacks rallied late to win in extra innings.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his on-base streak to 26 games with an RBI double in the first inning on Saturday, then was robbed of a home run in the eighth inning when Braves RF Jason Heyward made a leaping catch. During his on-base streak, Goldschmidt is hitting .318 (27-for-85) with nine doubles, one triple, four homers, 12 RBIs and 28 walks. He leads the National League with 33 doubles.

LHP Eury de la Rosa was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday after LHP Joe Thatcher was traded to the Los Angeles Angels. De la Rosa, 24, had made 36 relief appearances for Reno and recorded a 2.52 ERA with two saves and a 2-4 record. He appeared in 19 games for Arizona last year, compiling a 7.36 ERA over 14 2/3 games.

LHP Joe Thatcher was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday along with OF Tony Campana in exchange for two minor league prospects -- OF Zach Borenstein and RHP Joey Krehbiel. Thatcher, 32, had appeared in 37 games with the Diamondbacks and posted a 2.63 ERA. Thatcher, who will be a free agent after the season, is making $2,375,000 this year.

