Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley (4-6) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts on Sunday against Atlanta. The left-hander was able to build on the momentum from his last start, which saw him receive no decision after allowing two runs in eight innings against Pittsburgh. He had not won since May 10 and was 0-3 with a 4.40 ERA over his previous nine starts. It was his eighth start with at least eight strikeouts. It was his 16th start to be decided by two or fewer runs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who was voted a National League All-Star starter, went 2-for-3 and hit his 16th homer. It was his 31st multi-hit game of the season. The two-out shot hit the left-field foul pole and was Goldschmidt’s first homer since June 15, a span of 17 games. Goldschmidt reached base in 27 straight games. He’s hitting .329 (29-for-88) with 14 RBIs during that streak. He was 11-for-27 on the 10-game road trip that saw the Diamondbacks go 4-5.

RHP Chase Anderson (5-4, 3.91) will try to reverse a losing trend that has seen him lose his last four starts and leave him searching for his first victory since June 8. Anderson’s last start was short; he pitched just 3 2/3 innings against the Cubs and allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks. The rookie will be making his first career start against the Marlins.

LHP Vidal Nuno (2-5, 5.42 ERA) was obtained from the New York Yankees in a trade for RHP Brandon McCarthy on Sunday and will immediately join the starting lineup. He’ll get his first start for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday against the Marlins. Nuno began the season as the long reliever for the Yankees, but moved into the rotation when Ivan Nova was injured in April. Nuno has gone 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA as a starter.

RHP Brad Ziegler is one of six finalists for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which is based on their baseball accomplishments, integrity, character, service to country and community involvement. Ziegler founded “Pastime for Patriots,” supports “Operation Shower” and has visited troops in Africa and on road trips. In a team-high 45 appearances, Ziegler is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA.