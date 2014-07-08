Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Chase Anderson struck out Miami All-Star RF Giancarlo Stanton three times in three plate appearances while breaking a personal four-game losing streak in the D-backs’ 9-1 victory Monday. One of the strikeouts came on a 3-2 changeup. “You have to make your pitches to him,” the rookie Anderson said. “The changeup is my best pitch. I thought if you are going to hit it, you are going to hit it. If you are going to miss it, you are going to miss it. Thank God he missed it.” Anderson, 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA, won his first five major league starts before losing his next four.

RHP Bronson Arroyo is to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, he said Monday, with the hope of returning to the D-backs in about July 2015. Arroyo said he has a full tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, which he believes occurred in a complete-game victory over Washington on May 13. “I was going to see if I could ride it without the ligament,” Arroyo said. “If this was the last year of my career, I could gut through it with anti-inflammatories and different things and it would be tough. But if I want to play after this year, it’s going to be impossible.” Arroyo, 7-4 with a 4.08 in 14 starts, was 3-2 with a 3.99 ERA in six starts while pitching with the complete tear.

C Miguel Montero leads major league catchers with 52 RBIs, but he was not selected as one of the reserves on the NL All-Star team behind leading vote-getter Yadier Molina of St. Louis. Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy and Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco were the two backups at catcher. Montero has made plans for the All-Star break and said he will not play if one of the three suffers an injury this week.

LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-4 with a grand-slam home run in a 10-run third inning for Triple-A Reno on Monday, his first game at Reno as part of his rehab assignment. Trumbo was 6-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs in four rehab games for the D-backs’ entry in the rookie Arizona League last week. Trumbo is expected back after the All-Star break, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said before adding that the timeline could be moved up.