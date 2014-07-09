Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Vidal Nuno gave up only three hits and a walk while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings in his Arizona debut on Tuesday, although he did not get a decision when Miami scored two runs in the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory. “Just mixing my pitches, commanding every zone and putting up zeroes,” said Nuno, who used five pitches. “Very pleased. Now just move to the next outing.” Nuno retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced.

LF David Peralta did not start Tuesday for only the second time since his promotion from Double-A Mobile on June , although he did enter the game in the eighth inning for defensive purposes. Peralta, hitting .331 with three home runs and 15 RBIs, has a .467/.515/.667 slash line while hitting safely in his last eight games. He has one homer and eight RBIs in his last eight.

RHP Bronson Arroyo said he will use Arizona team physician Dr. Michael Lee and hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan for his Tommy John ligament replacement surgery. Arroyo said he expects to undergo the surgery either July 16 or July 17. He has said he wants to return by the middle of 2015.

RHP Trevor Cahill gave up two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Triple-A Reno’s 14- victory over Las Vegas on Monday. Cahill struck out five but walked six, leaving with a 14-0 lead in the sixth after throwing 96 pitches. He is to start again Saturday as he comes closer to returning to the D-backs’ rotation. “Beyond Saturday, we will reevaluate as we go into the All-Star break,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Cahill is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in five starts at Reno. He has given up only 16 hits in 24 1-3 innings but has walked 14. “It seems like he has been pretty good early in games, but he seems to lose his command,” Gibson said. “We asked him to work on some things. I think the more he throws, the more comfortable he will get.”

LF Mark Trumbo has four home runs in six rehab games while returning from a stress fracture in his right foot, and Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said the team will exercise caution in his return. Trumbo, who has been out since April 24, is unlikely to be activated before the All-Star break, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, because the team does not want to sit idle for four days during the break. The D-backs do not return to action after the break until July 18. Trumbo has home runs in both of his games at Triple-A Reno on Monday and Tuesday. He was to be given Wednesday off.