Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

It didn’t take long for 1B Paul Goldschmidt to extend his career-high streak of reaching base in 32 consecutive games on Saturday. Goldschmidt laced a two-out double into the left-center field gap on the first pitch he saw from RHP Ryan Vogelsong. It’s the fourth longest such streak in Diamondbacks history. It also extended a streak of reaching 33 times in his previous 56 plate appearances (17 hits and 15 walks) as Goldschmidt has hit in 11 straight games.

RHP Chase Anderson was scheduled to start Sunday’s game, but Arizona manager Kirk Gibson announced Saturday that he’s opting to get the rookie more rest. Anderson won his last start on July 9 over the Marlins. He has worked five-plus innings and allowed two earned runs or less in seven of 10 starts. Anderson become only the third pitcher since 1998 to win his first five major league starts, joining Jered Weaver (seven in 2006) and Kazuhisa Ishii (six in 2002).

LHP Vidal Nuno will make his second start as a member of the Diamondbacks on Sunday, a late switch announced Saturday by manager Kirk Gibson. Nuno got no decision after throwing seven shutout innings while allowing three hits against Miami during an eventual 2-1 loss on July 8. Nuno, who struck out seven and walked one, was acquired in a trade for RHP Brandon McCarthy with the New York Yankees. Nuno struggled as a starter with the Yankees, going 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA in a starting role after started the season in long relief for New York.

3B Martin Prado saw his 10-game hitting streak end with Saturday’s 0-for-4 against San Francisco. He had a strikeout, a flyout and two grounders, including one that could have been a hit if not for a great play. Prado hit a ball hard up the middle with no one out and a runner at second in the seventh. But Giants backup shortstop Joaquin Arias ranged far to his left, snagged a high high and gunned out Prado, who raised both arms in frustration after crossing first base.