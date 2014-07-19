Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Didi Gregorius drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a sixth-inning single, capping a three-run rally that gave the D-backs a 5-4 lead. Gregorius, who was only 2-for-20 against left-handers before that at-bat, singled between shortstop and third base off rookie LHP Zac Rosscup to drive in the tie-breaking run. “I’ve been so-called struggling against lefties,” said Gregorius, a left-handed hitter. “I was just trying to see the ball, put the ball in play, find a hole.” Rosscup entered the game to face Gregorius.

RHP Chase Anderson will have 14 days between starts after being pushed back in the rotation to make the D-backs’ fifth start after the All-Star break. Anderson, 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA, has pitched 93 1/3 innings between Double-A Mobile and the major leagues this season after injuries limited him to 88 innings in 2013. “We want to preserve his health,” Arizona manager Gibson said.

3B Martin Prado was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire Cory Blaser in the eighth inning, and manager Kirk Gibson also was ejected after coming to Prado’s defense. It was Prado’s first ejection in 933 career games. “I was trying to make it a thousand but I came up short,” Prado said with a smile before turning serious. “I was frustrated and I just over-reacted. I‘m so happy we won the game.” Prado had two hits and scored a run.

RHP Trevor Cahill was as efficient as he has been all season in his return to the Diamondbacks rotation Friday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. Cahill threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 20 batters he faced in five innings, and 42 of his 67 pitches were strikes. “He was good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It was a good starting point.” Cahill did not get as decision in the D-backs’ 5-4 victory over the Cubs.

LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-4 with a single in his first home start since April 16 against the New York Mets. Trumbo was placed on the disabled list on April 24 with a stress fracture in his left foot and was not activated until July 11, the first game of a three-game series in San Francisco the weekend before the All-Star break. He played two of three games against the Giants. “I won’t play him five days in a row or anything like that, but I think overall he is in pretty good shape,” Gibson said. “I played him out of three last time. Maybe you’ll see something like that. He hasn’t played a ton of games. It’s kind of like spring training all over.”