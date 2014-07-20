Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley gave up three runs in seven innings while winning his third straight start, a season high. “Just going out trying to compete and give us a chance to win,” Miley said. “We’ve been scoring enough runs, and it’s worked out. Just trying to make quality pitches and get ahead of guys.” Miley has a 1.88 ERA in four July starts after entering the game with a 1.25 ERA for the month, fourth-lowest among NL pitchers with at least 18 innings behind San Francisco RHP Tim Lincecum (0.42), St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (0.83) and San Diego RHP Tyson Ross (1.23) ranked ahead of Miley.

1B Paul Goldschmidt reached base in all five of his plate appearances on Saturday to stretch his on-base streak to seven. He had a single, double, home run and two walks Saturday after hitting and homer and walking in his final two trips Friday. “As a hitter, you just try to have good at-bats,” Goldschmidt said. “Sometimes it’s being aggressive. Sometimes it’s being patient. Just depends.” Goldschmidt leads the major leagues with 37 doubles and with three RBIs Saturday tied Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton for the NL lead with 65.

SS Chris Owings will be shut down for three days, manager Kirk Gibson said, after seeing a doctor for the deep bone bruise in his left shoulder Friday. Owings had not taken batting practice since being placed on the disabled list June 29 but had been doing related drills. “He took some dry swings the other day,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s OK, not great. It’s not totally out of there yet. He’s not progressing to the next level. He is kind of stuck where he is right now.” An MRI on June 30 found no structural damage.

RF Cody Ross was removed in the top of the third inning with tightness in his left calf, the Diamondbacks announced. Ross singled to center in the last of the second inning and took second on a sacrifice bunt before being stranded on the bases.“It was a no-brainer” to remove Ross as a precaution, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Ross, who suffered a fractured left hip 11 months ago, has 12 hits in his last 34 at-bats.

LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-5 with an RBI single while hitting cleanup Saturday, the second time this season Trumbo has followed 1B Paul Goldschmidt in the order, pairing the D-backs’ most power-loaded bats. The first time was June 13, two days after Trumbo was activated from the disabled list following 10-week absence because of a stress fracture in his left foot. With Cubs LHP Travis Wood starting, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson dropped C Miguel Montero into the No. 5 spot. Montero has hit cleanup much of the season.