Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up one run on four hits in seven innings in his second consecutive while lowering his ERA to 3.64 with a 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out four, walked one and gave up only a solo homer to Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo. “It was vintage ‘Colly,'” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “From the first hitter, he had great location. He came inside early the first time through. He had a live arm today, good separation on his pitches. It was a big start for us.”

C/IF Jordan Pacheco continued his rehab assignment Sunday in the rookie Arizona League. He has been out since June with right shoulder tendinitis.

LF David Peralta had two hits and drove in two runs in front of his family, who flew up from Valencia, Venezuela to see him play for the first time as a major leaguer. Maybe the food has had something to do with it. “My mom has been cooking for me,” Peralta said. “So excited. It feels really good.” Peralta’s mother, father, sister, wife and brother-in-law made the trip.

RHP Bronson Arroyo underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, the D-backs announced Friday. The surgery was performed by team orthopedist Dr. Michael Lee and hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan. Arroyo has said he hopes to return by next July, to give the D-backs a chance to evaluate him to make his decision on his $11 million option for 2016 that includes a $4.5 million buyout.

OF Cody Ross was removed from Saturday’s game with left calf soreness, but it appears to have been only a cramp, manager Kirk Gibson said Sunday. “It just tightened up on him,” Gibson said. Ross was available Sunday but was not used.

LF Mark Trumbo was given Sunday off after going 2-for-9 with two singles and an RBI in the first two games of the Cubs’ series. Manager Kirk Gibson has said he will give Trumbo periodic rest as he returns after missing 70 games with a stress fracture in his left foot. “It is not an injury concern,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s going to be more like a rehab situation. I just didn’t think to run him through five days in a row was the smart thing to do. I want to have a rotation of guys. That’s the way it is going to be out there.”