Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
July 23, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his major league-leading 38th double of the season in a two-run fourth inning Monday. He is two ahead of Detroit 1B/3B Miguel Cabrera, who was thrown out at second attempting to stretch a single into his 37th double in the seventh inning.

LHP Vidal Nuno gave up seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his third start for Arizona since being acquired from the New York Yankees for RHP Brandon McCarthy on July 6. Nuno gave up home runs to Detroit RF Torii Hunter and CF Austin Jackson in the first three innings. “The consistency wasn’t there,” Nuno said. “I left a couple of balls up. It is a tough lineup there. If you leave balls up, they are going to do damage.” Nuno,has given up 18 homers in 99 2/3 innings this season, three in his last 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Matt Stites, whose fastball has been clocked at 97 mph since his promotion from Triple-A Reno, retired all six batters he faced on routine ground balls while pitching the final two innings Monday. Stites has not been scored on in seven appearances at Chase Field. Lefties are 4-for-20 against him.

CF David Peralta was 0-for-4 with a walk while hitting leadoff for the first time this season, although he was robbed of a hit when Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler went far to his left to catch Peralta’s grounder and throw him out at first in the fifth inning. Peralta is on a tear, hitting .382 with 11 RBIs in his last 15 games.

