July 23, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Alfredo Marte popped out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday, when he was recalled from Triple-A after OF Cody Ross was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Marte hit .227 in 11 games in two previous stints with the D-backs this season. He was hitting .326 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs at Reno.

OF David Peralta tied a franchise record with two triples, done six times in the 17-year history of the franchise, and scored three times while hitting leadoff for the second time this season, the second time in as many games. “He’s played well for us,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Peralta has 40 hits in his first 40 games, tying SS Stephen Drew for a franchise record.

LHP Oliver Perez is quietly putting together a stellar season. After pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Tuesday, Perez has been scored upon once in his 24 outings since May 4. Contenders are looking at left-handers this season, but it will be tough to pry away Perez, who is in the first year of a two-year, $4.25 million deal.

OF Cody Ross was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain, an injury that appears to stem from a broken leg he suffered when playing football as a 13-year old. He took a helmet to the leg, and the fracture did not heal properly. “My fibula isn’t completely together,” Ross said. “It is kind of off-set a little bit. That’s right where I keep redoing it (calf strain). The doctor kind of thinks that might be an issue.” Ross has suffered a similar injury at other times in his career, including in spring training last year. He is hitting .358 in his last 25 games while being used as a pinch-hitter and in spot outfield duty.

