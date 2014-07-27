Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter took a no-decision in Saturday’s 10-6 win over the Phillies. The righty surrendered six runs and 11 hits in just 2 2/3 innings in what was his shortest start of the season. Collmenter gave up at least one hit to every player in the Phillies’ order -- except Ryan Howard -- including two to pitcher Cliff Lee. The clunker came as somewhat of a surprise since Collmenter was hot going into the game, with a 4-1 record and 2.59 ERA in his previous six games (five starts).

LHP Vidal Nuno (0-1, 3.78 ERA) will start Arizona’s series finale against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old had a great debut in his first start after the D‘Backs acquired him from the Yankees for Brandon McCarthy, but he’s allowed seven runs on 13 hits in two games 9 2/3 innings) since. Relief might not come Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, where his 1.7 homers-per-nine rate won’t mesh well in ballpark’s hitter-friendly confines.

2B Aaron Hill extended his hitting streak to 10 games Saturday after going 1-for-3 in the Diamondbacks’ 10-6 win over the Phillies. Hill, however, was hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning and lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. X-rays came back negative, and manager Kirk Gibson hopes he’ll be available to pinch hit on Sunday. Arizona’s second baseman is hitting .410 over his 10-game streak with six doubles, two homers and five RBIs. The 32-year-old’s name has circulated in trade rumors recently with the Diamondbacks well out of the chase.

3B Martin Prado had three hits, including his fifth homer, and five RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ 10-6 win over the Phillies on Saturday. The five runs knocked in marked a season high for Prado, who’s quietly started to heat up batting .394 over his last nine games for Arizona. “The kid works hard all the time -- he’s getting better results,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “Last year he took off at this time, and when you get better results you relax a little more.”

LF Mark Trumbo went 2-for-5 in his first multihit game since returning from the disabled list on July 11. The 28-year-old had been 4-for-33 with two RBIs in his previous 10 games. Trumbo missed nearly three months with a stress fracture in his foot after hitting seven homers in 21 games in April.