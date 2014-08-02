Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game Thursday, but x-rays were negative and he is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. The ball did not hit Pollock in the spot where he suffered his fractured fourth metacarpal on May 31. Pollock is expected to return to the D-backs in about two weeks, manager Kirk Gibson said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch on the top of his left hand in the ninth inning Friday. He remained in the game but was given x-rays afterward. Team hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan is to evaluate the injury Saturday. “I’ve never had any broken bones or fractures or anything like that,” said Goldschmidt, who leads the majors with 39 doubles. “It felt OK. Obviously there is still some pain because it hit it pretty good. I don’t know what it would feel like if there was or wasn’t anything wrong with it. It’s part of the game, getting hit. I‘m going to stay positive and hope it is going to be OK tomorrow.” Goldschmidt was supposed to have the day off, which would have been his second of the season, but he entered in the ninth inning to play first base in a double shift.

LHP Vidal Nuno has three quality starts in his five outings with the D-backs after giving up one run and three hits over six innings Friday. He was in line for the victory until the Pirates scored eight runs in the final two innings. After giving up a home run to Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard on a fastball in the first inning Sunday, Nuno showed good command of his fastball.

RHP Bo Schultz suffered his first major league loss when he gave up six hits and five runs in the ninth inning Friday. Schultz, recalled Monday from Triple-A Reno to add an arm to an overworked bullpen, stayed on the mound because manager Kirk Gibson wanted to rest RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP Evan Marshall, LHP Oliver Perez and RHP Addison Reed. “We were in a bad spot today with the bullpen,” Gibson said of his bullpen. “You have to take into consideration where they’ve been, and we have the rest of the season left.” Ziegler leads the majors with 59 appearances.

3B Andy Marte singled in four at-bats while making his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2010 with Cleveland. Marte hit a pinch-hit home run Thursday after being purchased from Triple-A earlier in the day following the trade of 3B Martin Prado to the Yankees. Marte also showed a good glove at third base.

SS Cliff Pennington is expected to join Triple-A Reno on Saturday after spending the first week of a rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League. He will be used at second base, shortstop and third base, manager Kirk Gibson said.