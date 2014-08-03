Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C/IF Jordan Pacheco was 1-for-4 with an infield single while making his second straight start at first base Saturday. Pacheco could see continued time at first base with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on the 15-day disabled list, manager Kirk Gibson said. LF Mark Trumbo has been taking grounders at first base, Gibson said. “We might run Trumbo back over there as well,'” Gibson said. Trumbo spent most of his major league time with the Angels at first base before being acquired during the winter to play left field.

OF Alfredo Marte was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Saturday to fill the roster spot opened when 1B Paul Goldschmidt was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured left hand. Marte hit .258 with one home run and seven RBIs in 31 at-bats in his first two stays with the Diamondbacks this season. He was hitting .319 in Reno.

RHP Randall Delgado was ejected immediately after hitting Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen with a 2-0 fastball with runners on second and third and one out in the eighth inning Saturday. The pitch was in apparent retaliation, after Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt suffered a fractured left hand when he was struck by a pitch from Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri in the ninth inning Friday. “I was trying to work my corners and unfortunately the ball moved,” Delgado said. “I wasn’t feeling good about my control.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand. He was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh RHP Ernesto Frieri in the ninth inning Friday. “This happens to guys on every team every year, so it’s nothing too crazy,” Goldschmidt said. “It just happened to be one of those wrong place at the wrong time. Once we come up with a plan, I’ll just get after it and try to get back as quickly as possible while trying to make sure it is fully healed and healthy going forward.” No timetable for his return was immediately set, but he is expected to miss the rest of the season. A two-time All-Star, Goldschmidt is leading the major leagues with 39 doubles.

RHP Chase Anderson made his fourth consecutive quality start Saturday, giving up one run and five hits in six innings, although he did not receive a decision. He threw 99 pitches. The Diamondbacks will monitor him closely the rest of the way as he reaches uncharted waters. The rookie has thrown 112 1/3 innings this season, more than in any of his previous five minor league seasons. His previous high was 108 1/3 at two Class A stops in 2010.

3B Andy Marte was 1-for-4 with a single while making his second consecutive start at third base after to trade of 3B Martin Prado to the Yankees on Thursday. Marte had not consecutive major league starts since he made three in a row Sept. 19-21, 2010, with Cleveland. “I want to show I can play here,” the soft-spoken Marte said.