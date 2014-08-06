Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

LHP Wade Miley had a tough night, giving up two three-run home runs and being charged with a career-high 10 runs in a 12-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday. Another run scored on a wild pitch, and he was charged with the final three runs when RHP Bo Schultz gave up a grand-slam homer on the first pitch he threw. “I flat-out sucked,” Miley said. “That one is on me. It was a bad day. Everything I threw was in the middle of the plate. You can’t find success up here when you are living in the middle of the plate.” Miley has given up 20 homers this season, but only one in his previous eight starts.

CF Ender Inciarte beat out an infield single and scored a run Tuesday while reaching base for the 13th time in his last 14 games. He has seen regular time for the past six weeks and should continue to do so until CF A.J. Pollock (fractured right hand) returns from a rehab assignment.

RHP Bo Schultz had the longest outing of his major league career, going 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter LHP Wade Miley. Schultz gave up two earned runs, one on a home run on the first pitch he threw, another on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Schultz, whose fastball touches the high 90 mph range, is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in four appearances. He took one for the team against Pittsburgh last Friday, giving up five runs in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss, a day manager Kirk Gibson did not want to use RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP Evan Marshall and LHP Oliver Perez.

3B prospect Jake Lamb is off to a good start at Triple-A Reno. Lamb had an RBI double and stole a base for the Aces on Tuesday and is 9-for-18 with a home run and four doubles since being promoted from Double-A Mobile. “He has a chance to be the MVP of the Southern League in a very tough hitter’s park,” GM Kevin Towers said of Lamb. “We think we’ll see him here at some point next year, and if he was ready, with (traded 3B Martin) Prado still being here, it would be tough to give him the at-bats.” Lamb is a top contender for the third-base job in 2015.

LF/1B Mark Trumbo reached a milestone, appearing in his 500th career game Tuesday. He had two hits, the only D-back with multiple hits, and continued to use the whole field. He singled to left field (off the fence) and doubled into the gap in right-center field. Trumbo has five multi-hit games in his last nine.