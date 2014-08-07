Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson made his first appearance in more than 13 months when he started and pitched one inning for the D-backs’ entry in the Arizona League on Tuesday. Hudson, returning from a second Tommy John surgery, gave up one run on two hits and struck out two in one inning. “Just to get back out in a competitive game is a lot of fun,” Hudson said. “I definitely missed it a lot.” The D-backs plan for Hudson to continue his rehab work in the minor leagues and join them in September, when rosters expand.

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up three runs on only three hits in six innings Wednesday, and Kansas City scored all those runs with two outs. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas hit a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth. “It’s all on me,” said Collmenter, who tied a season high with six strikeouts. “The pitch he (Moustakas) hit was right down the middle on a 3-1 count. He got a fastball in and just blooped it in (in the fourth). That’s about it.”

RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room on the roster for INF Cliff Pennington, who was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. Schultz was 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in four relief appearances with the Diamondbacks this season, his first in the majors. Schultz, whose fastball touches the high 90 mph range, is going to work on tweaking his delivery to hide the ball a little longer, manager Kirk Gibson said. Schultz is to return to the Reno rotation, but Gibson said the D-backs have not determined his future role.

LF David Peralta had two singles and has 23 multiple-hit games in his first 53 major league games, among the fastest starts in franchise history. “He has such a nice, smooth stroke,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “It stays through the hitting zone a long time.” Peralta’s start is the fastest in the majors since Dodgers rookie OF Yasiel Puig had 24 such games last season.

INF Cliff Pennington was 2-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday, when he started at third base after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. Primarily a middle infielder, Pennington made his 12th major league appearance at third. “I just want to play. I’ll put the catcher’s gear on,” Pennington said. “You just want to help the team.” Pennington was 13-for-32 with a double, five RBIs and six walks in 10 rehab games at Triple-A Reno and in the rookie Arizona League. “It’s definitely a new position,” Pennington said. “When you go back to short, you are going home. At the same time, it is still a ground ball. I’ll keep it simple. See the ball. Catch the ball. All the little cliches you would use. It’s still baseball.”