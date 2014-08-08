Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was hitless in five at-bats and in his third game on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno, and he does not appear to be close to returning, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “I just don’t think he’s ready,” Gibson said. “I don’t know if he has the strength in there and the bat speed that he needs right now.” Pollock suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand when he was hit by a pitch May 31, and he was hit again in a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League last week. While it did not hit the same spot, it did cause more swelling. “It took a little of the hand strength out of it,” Gibson said. “He is working his way back.”

SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) took 30 to 35 swings off a tee Thursday, manager Kirk Gibson said, as he moves forward after five weeks on the disabled list. “He is progressing,” Gibson said. “He felt good. He was letting it go, and very aggressively. Whereas before we could see him altering his swing, we didn’t see that today.” Owings is expected to take soft-toss Friday, but there remains no timetable for his return. He still must go on a rehab assignment.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to seven games with a leadoff single in the first inning, and he has reached safely in 16 of his last 17 games. He raised his batting average 47 points to .247 with regular time the last six weeks.

LHP Vidal Nuno gave up five runs in four innings in a 5-2 loss Thursday, including a two-run home run by Kansas City LF Alex Gordon in the second inning for a lead the Royals never lost. “I kept on leaving that ball up,” Nuno said. “It is a mental thing, knowing that I have to drive a little more (during the delivery) to get the ball down.” Nuno has given up five homers in 33 1/3 innings since joining the D-backs in a trade with the Yankees on July 7. Overall, he has allowed 19 homers in 111 1/3 innings this season.

3B Jake Lamb poked a little fun at himself after his first major league hit in his major league debut Thursday, a looping single over third base that drove in a run in the third inning. “Yeah, you know, jam shot over third base, that’s how I dreamed it,” Lamb said, drawing chuckles from the media. Lamb, 23, was promoted after hitting .327 with 39 doubles, 15 home runs and 84 RBIs in 104 minor league games this season, all but the last five with Double-A Mobile. “He is going to be our third baseman,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He has a great bat, and we are in need of offense.” Lamb was the ninth player in franchise history to collect a hit and an RBI in his first game.

3B Andy Marte was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks to clear spots on the 25- and 40-man rosters for 3B Jake Lamb. Marte, 30, went 3-for-16 (.188) with a home run and three RBIs in six games for Arizona this season.