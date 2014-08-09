Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C/INF Jordan Pacheco was 0-for-4 while making his third career start as second base Friday when 2B Aaron Hill was given a day off. Pacheco had not started at second since 2011 and played one inning there in Colorado earlier this season before being claimed by the D-backs on June 12. “We really see Pacheco as more of a super utility guy,” D-backs general manager Kevin Towers said. Pacheco has made three starts at first base and two at third for the D-backs this season, and he started 19 times at catcher while with the Rockies. Pacheco was victimized when umpires did not see a ball that he fouled off his leg before it rolled to shortstop for a doubleplay in the fifth inning. Replays appeared to clearly indicate the ball glanced off his left shin.

SS Nick Ahmed was optioned to Triple-A Reno when the D-backs added a 13th pitcher, LHP Andrew Chafin, on Friday. Ahmed hit .228 in 19 games. With IF Cliff Pennington activated Wednesday, playing time was squeezed. “Nick was going to see less and less at-bats,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He had a really good stay up here. The kid is really driven. He’s got great work habits. He’ll be back for sure.”

RHP Chase Anderson made his fifth straight quality start, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out six. “It was good to give the team a chance to win,” Anderson said. “Guys had some big hits early. Peralta stole home. That was pretty sweet.” His ERA is 3.06, the lowest it has been since he gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut May 11.

OF Roger Kieschnick was optioned to Triple-A Reno when OF Xavier Paul was purchased on Friday. Kieschnick hit .195 with one homer and two RBIs in 41 games.

RF David Peralta had his first steal of home at any level when he made it without a play in the seventh inning Friday. After tripling in a run, Peralta timed Colorado catcher Michael McKenry’s lob throw back to the mound and stole second after a 1-2 pitch to Jordan Pacheco. ”I was waiting for the right time to do it,“ Peralta said. ”The catcher was throwing the ball soft to the pitcher, and as soon as I got to third base I was aggressive. They (bench) saw that I was trying to do something. They told me ‘Do it. Do it. Don’t be afraid.’ “OK. I‘m going to do it.” Rookie Peralta had two extra-base hits Friday and has 64 hits in his first 55 games, tying Stephen Drew for the franchise record. Peralta was promoted from Double-A Mobile on June 1.

LHP Andrew Chafin was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday, adding a third left-hander to the bullpen. Chafin, a sandwich pick after the first round of the 2011 draft, was 8-6 with a 3.96 ERA in 23 starts at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. “We wanted to take a look at Chafin,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s why he is here.” Chafin is 27-20 with a 3.95 ERA in 81 minor league appearances, 73 starts, and he has not pitched in relief since 2012. His role in the future has not been determined, Gibson said.

OF Xavier Paul’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday, concluding a weird week. He was released by Baltimore after spending all season at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and signed a minor league contract with the D-backs on Thursday. After playing one game with the Aces, Paul was purchased by the D-backs. “The biggest surprise in my career that it happened that quick,” Paul said.