Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson had a successful second rehab start Saturday, giving up a single and getting three ground-ball outs in his one inning of work in the rookie Arizona League. With no setbacks, the Diamondbacks would like Hudson to get three-to-six appearances for them this season after rosters expand in September.

SS Chris Owings took 30 swings in a batting cage on Saturday and if there are no setbacks will progress to live hitting in a simulated game against LHP Matt Reynolds on Friday, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re hoping he is over the hump,” Gibson said. Owings has been on the disabled list since June 29 with a deep bone bruise and a slight dislocation of his left shoulder.

RF David Peralta, a day after stealing home, had his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs Saturday. His slam capped a nine-run eighth inning and was his third hit of the game, his second of the inning. He has 67 hits in his first 55 games, a franchise record.

RHP Trevor Cahill got his first victory as a starter this season with his third straight quality start in a 14-4 victory over Colorado on Saturday. He gave up four hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out seven in seven innings. It was a 4-3 lead when he left, a lead he nursed through his final four innings by retiring 15 of the last 17 batters he faced. “He settled down, got in his groove,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s important.” Cahill threw 105 pitches in seven innings.

1B Mark Trumbo’s three-run homer Saturday was his eighth home run of the year but his first since April 21, although the date is deceiving. Trumbo, who is hitting .224 with 30 RBIs, missed about 11 weeks with a stress fracture in his left foot and was only activated July 11. “I noticed,” Trumbo said dryly. “It’s part of my game, so I‘m well aware if it is not happening as frequently as I would probably like. There are plenty of guys who have gone through droughts like that. I know I‘m not the only one.” Trumbo has 12 hits in his last 33 at-bats and has reached safely in his last nine games.