Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 13, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Ender Inciarte is likely looking forward to the two interleague games in Cleveland. In 13 career games against American League opponents, Inciarte is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and four walks.

OF David Peralta is becoming a strong NL Rookie of the Year candidate. Peralta leads all NL rookies in hitting (.313), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.833). He is also second in on-base percentage (.347) and tied for second in triples (5).

LHP Andrew Chafin, an Ohio native, will make his major league debut Wednesday in Cleveland when he starts the first game of a doubleheader. Chafin graduated from Western Reserve High School, which is about 50 miles outside of Cleveland. Chafin pitched at nearby Kent State University. In a combined 23 starts this year at Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile, Chafin was 8-6 with a 3.96 ERA.

