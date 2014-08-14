FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 15, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tuffy Gosewisch was the hero in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Cleveland. Gosewisch drove in the winning run with a single off RHP C.C. Lee in the 12th inning of a 1-0 win. “I was looking for a pitch up to drive, but he jammed me a little bit with a slider. Fortunately, it found a hole and got through.”

RHP Randall Delgado rode the roller coaster in Wednesday’s doubleheader in Cleveland. In the first game, Delgado gave up a walk-off home run to OF Zach Walters in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss. In the second game, Delgado pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the win in Arizona’s 1-0 victory.

LHP Andrew Chafin pitched five scoreless innings in his major league debut, a no-decision start vs. Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday. Chafin allowed just three hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Reno because Arizona needed another bullpen arm for its four-game series in Miami that starts Thursday. “I completely understand it’s for the benefit of the team,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to come back, but this was a great night that I’ll never forget.”

RHP Bradin Hagens was recalled from Triple-A Reno following Wednesday’s doubleheader. In 25 appearances (19 starts) at Reno and Double-A Mobile, Hagens is 8-7 with a 4.12 ERA.

