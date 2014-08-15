Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Chase Anderson pitched six innings against the Marlins on Thursday, getting a no-decision. He allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs, striking out five. Anderson, who is tied for first in wins among National League rookies, was not nearly as sharp as he had been of late. He entered the game 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his previous five starts.

CF Ender Inciarte continues to play well at the leadoff spot. He got a hit and a walk on Thursday, scoring one run against the Marlins. He also extended his hit streak to a career-high 14 games. During his streak, he is batting .302.

LHP Andrew Chafin pitched five scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Wednesday. But, after the game, the D-Backs sent him back to Triple-A because they needed fresh arms. Arizona played a total of 21 innings in Wednesday’s double-header, so the call went out for another rookie, RHP Bradin Hagens. Look for Chafin, 24, to be back up in the majors pretty quickly. He has a mediocre 3.95 career ERA in the minors, but he showed on Wednesday that he is not intimidated by the big stage.

RHP Bradin Hagens made his MLB debut on Thursday, taking the loss in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. Hagens failed to record an out in the 10th, allowing a walk on four pitches, a single and the game-winning double. He was promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career Wednesday. Hagens, 25, went 8-7 with a 4.12 ERA in 25 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2009 out of Merced College and was a Southern Conference midseason All Star last season. This past May, he was Arizona’s minor league Player of the Month.

RHP Trevor Cahill will make his 25th appearance and his 10th start of the season on Friday against the Miami Marlins. Cahill, 26, is a sinkerball pitcher. Last year, 71 percent of his outs were on the ground, which would have ranked second in the NL had he had enough innings to qualify. But his numbers are up this season, including his ERA, which was 3.99 last year and is now at 4.86. Batters hit .261 against him last year and now it’s up to .283.