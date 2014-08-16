Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley, 27, will start against the Marlins on Saturday. Miley, a first-round pick in 2008 out of Southeastern Louisiana University, has a 3.82 career ERA. That makes this season’s 4.61 ERA disappointing. But given Arizona’s injuries, Miley has done well to win seven games. Miley also loves pitching against the Marlins. He is 2-1 with a 0.89 ER against the Marlins for his career.

RHP Matt Stites did a great job getting out of a jam he inherited Friday against the Marlins. He did not allow any inherited runners to score, getting Donovan Solano to ground out with the base loaded. It was the seventh time in his past eight outings that Stites has pitched scoreless baseball. Stites, 24, was ranked the D-Backs’ ninth best prospect earlier this year by Baseball America, and his control was rated the best in the organization. He had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA this year between Double-A and Triple-A before being called up to the majors on June 19.

2B Aaron Hill, 32, was benched Thursday due to a 4-for-25 slump that translated to a .160 batting average over his past seven games. Hill broke out in a big way Friday, hitting the first pitch he saw on the night for a two-run homer that he pulled to left. It was his 10th homer of the season.

RHP Trevor Cahill did a solid job Friday against the Marlins. Making his 10th start of the season, Cahill worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, three walks and two runs. He got a major assist from reliever Mark Stites, who inherited a jam in the seventh and got out of it without damage on a bases-loaded groundout. Cahill has now pitched five consecutive quality starts, the first time he has done that since 2012.