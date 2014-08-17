Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds, who had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013, on Friday faced live batters for the first time since his operation. Reynolds threw 29 pitches during a minor-league rehab assignment. Last season, Reynolds, who turns 30 in October, had a career-best 1.98 ERA last season while pitching out of the D-Backs’ bullpen (27 1/3 innings). He’s a big guy at 6-5 and 240 pounds, but Reynolds has allowed a higher batting average vs. lefty hitters (.262) than righty hitters (.252). His on-base and slugging percentages are similar in that they are worse vs. lefties, which sort of kills using him as a specialist who comes in to dominate lefties.

RHP Josh Collmenter probably can’t wait to face the Marlins on Sunday. First of all, he has a stellar 0.64 career ERA in 14 innings against the Marlins, including one start. Secondly, Collmenter was pitching well in his most recent start, on Aug. 12, when the game was rained out. Collmenter’s stats that day -- one run allowed in three innings -- do not count. Collmenter lacks quality stuff but gets by on deception. Last season, he was mostly a long reliever. He led NL relievers in innings (92). Injuries, have forced him to become a starter this year.

LHP Wade Miley was victimized by five errors -- including one of his own -- on Saturday in his 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins’ winning run in the seventh inning was unearned due to an error on 1B Mark Trumbo. Miley (7-9) also survived an injury scare. He made a putout at first base that ended the sixth inning, but he tumbled over the bag and stayed on the ground for a minute before returning to the dugout. He stayed in the game for seven innings and allowed four hits, one walk and two runs, one earned. He entered the game with a 0.89 career ERA against the Marlins and pitched well again ... except for the errors.

SS Chris Owings, who has a strained left shoulder, took live batting practice on Friday in the minors. He should start a rehab assignment soon. Once he returns, it will be interesting to see where he plays. Owings, 23, has played 74 MLB games at shortstop and his other three at second base. He was the team’s Opening Day shortstop, and was having a Rookie of the Year-type season until he got hurt. It would make sense to put him back at short, but some scouting reports said his arm plays more at second base. In that scenario, Didi Gregorius could play short, and Aaron Hill would move from second base to third. It’s a lot for Arizona to sort out, but the organization’s main concern is getting Owings healthy.