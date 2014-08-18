Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (8-7) got off to an awful start on Sunday against the Marlins. He allowed a double to Christian Yelich to lead off the first inning. Then he got ahead of Jeff Baker 0-2 but lost him with four straight balls. Had he retired Baker, he could have worked around Giancarlo Stanton with first base open. Instead, he fell behind 3-1 to Stanton, gave in on a fastball, and the result was a three-run homer. Stanton leads the majors in homers with 32 and the National League with 88 RBIs, so having to challenge him there was a big problem for a pitcher who does not have a blazing fastball. Garrett Jones added a solo homer later in the first inning, and Collmenter ended up allowing five runs in four innings, taking the loss.

LHP Wade Miley (foot) reported no further issues after his injury scare on Saturday.

SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Sunday, going 2-for-3. He will step up his rehab Friday when he reports to Triple-A Reno.

CF Ender Inciarte had a bunt single on Sunday against the Marlins, extending his hit streak to 17 games. That’s the longest hit streak ever for an Arizona rookie. It’s also the longest active hit streak in the majors. The only MLB player to have a longer hit streak this season was Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, who did it twice. He had streaks of 18 and 21 games.

LHP Vidal Nuno, technically still a rookie, won one game for the New York Yankees last year and two this year. But he is still looking for his first win with Arizona and will get another opportunity on Monday at the Washington Nationals. This will be the first time Nuno, 27, faces the Nationals. He has a 4.53 career ERA and has allowed three runs or less in four of his seven starts for the D-Backs. In his most recent start, a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians, Nuno got a no-decision, allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

1B Mark Trumbo has reached base in 16 game consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career. He reached base in 27 straight from Sept. 30, 2012 to April 27, 2013. Trumbo went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI against the Marlins on Sunday.