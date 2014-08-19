Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Will Harris, recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game, took the loss Monday night when he served up a walk-off homer to Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche in the 11th inning. Harris was 3-2 with an 0.99 ERA in 43 games with Reno this season over two stints. He is now 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in 13 games with the D-backs.

SS Didi Gregorius came into the game on an 0-for-21 skid. He ended the drought with a third-inning single, then hit a two-run homer that gave Arizona a 3-2 lead in the eighth. However, he struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th, something that left him frustrated afterward, although manager Kirk Gibson loved Gregorius’ work in the field. “Didi played his tail off defensively,” Gibson said. “It’s not like (he) didn’t contribute.”

CF Ender Inciarte stretched his hitting streak to 18 games thanks to a 10th-inning double. He then stole third on ball four to 2B Aaron Hill, but the D-backs stranded him there. Washington went on to pull out a 5-4 win in the 11th inning. Inciarte has hits in 29 of his past 30 games.

LHP Vidal Nuno turned in a strong effort but got a no-decision Monday in Arizona’s 5-4, 11-inning loss at Washington. Nuno gave up just two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two, keeping the Nationals quiet throughout. He has gone eight starts without a win -- he is still 0-3 since coming over from the Yankees -- but Nuno is pitching better. “Even during my bullpens, everything’s getting a lot smoother and easier for me to locate and get these guys out,” he said.

RHP Bradin Hagens got optioned back to Triple-A Reno on Monday when the Diamondbacks recalled RHP Will Harris. Hagens went 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two relief appearances for Arizona -- his first two games in the major leagues.

LF Mark Trumbo walked to start the fifth inning and later scored the game’s first run, reaching base in his 17th consecutive game. He added an infield single in the 11th inning.