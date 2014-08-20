Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Chase Anderson, who is having a fine rookie year, made the start Tuesday at Washington. But after six quality starts in a row, he gave up six hits and six runs and he was taken out with no outs in the third. He is now 7-5 with an ERA of 3.71 -- his ERA was 3.16 before the game. “His last starts we’ve been talking about how he needs to have better command,” said manager Kirk Gibson. “He’d been getting out a lot of these messes in his prior starts but today, Washington, they got on base and they were 7-for-15, I think, with runners in scoring position. They capitalized on their opportunities. He got frustrated a little bit I think and was just not able to contain them today -- six runs -- and I could see he didn’t have it so I got him out of there early.”

SS Ender Inciarte entered Tuesday with a hitting streak of 18 games, the most of any rookie in team history. But his hitting streak came to an end as he was hitless in four at-bats. His average fell to .262.

INF Jake Lamb, who was called up Aug. 7 from Triple-A Reno, had reached base in six of his last seven games prior to Tuesday. “It’s a constant process,” he said of learning big league pitchers. “It is a lot different than what I am used to.” Lamb was 0-for-3 and is hitting .184 and did not reach base Tuesday.

RHP Trevor Cahill will start for Arizona on Wednesday against the Nationals in Washington. He gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his last start against the Marlins in Miami on Friday. He is 1-2 with an ERA of 5.40 in three career starts against Washington. Cahill has made four quality starts in a row.

OF Mark Trumbo was hitless in three at-bats and fanned twice against Stephen Strasburg. “He has all of the pitches,” said Trumbo, who is hitting .235. Manager Kirk Gibson said Trumbo could start at first base on Wednesday.