Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 21, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Wade Miley (7-9, 4.46 ERA) will make the start on Thursday in Washington. He has made 26 starts and has given up 159 hits in 163 1/3 innings.

SS Ender Inciarte had his 18-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday. It was the longest for a rookie in team history. Manager Kirk Gibson noted that Inciarte wanted to start a new streak and did as he had two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth against Tyler Clippard to tie the game at 2. “He works hard every day,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He made good contact.”

2B Aaron Hill had a tough night in the field but was not charged with any errors. A hard shot hit by Kevin Frandsen got past him in the ninth as Bryce Harper took third and then Anthony Rendon drove in the winning run. “They’ve got it rolling,” manager Kirk Gibson said of the Nationals.

1B Mark Trumbo got the start Wednesday after he started in the outfield on Tuesday. He is hitting .235 after going 1-for-4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
