Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock (fractured right hand) took batting practice before the game Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since June 1. He is hitting .316 in 177 at-bats.

RHP Josh Collmenter will make the start at home Friday against the San Diego Padres. He has allowed three runs or less in six of his last nine outings and last time out he gave up five runs in four innings in a 10-3 loss at the Marlins on Aug. 17. He won at San Diego 3-1 on June 28 and is 3-3 in his career against the Padres.

3B Jordan Pacheco, who was hitless in three at-bats, made a throwing error with one out in the ninth that allowed Denard Span to score the only run of the game. “For a game to end like that, you really don’t want that to happen, especially when your pitching staff has done so well all game. To end it like that, that’s definitely my fault. That’s a horrible way to lose,” Pacheco said.

LHP Wade Miley will make the start on Thursday in Washington. Miley, in his 100th career appearance, allowed no runs and eight hits with six walks in 6 2/3 innings. “It was a grind. It was a battle,” Miley said. “I mean, those guys did a great job. They were laying off some pretty good pitches. I feel like it was bases loaded, one out every inning.”

RHP Bradin Hagens, optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, was outrighted to the same club Thursday. Hagens went 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two relief appearances for Arizona -- his first two games in the major leagues.

1B Mark Trumbo started at first base for the second day in a row after he played in the outfield Tuesday. He could not come up with a poor throw by third baseman Jordan Pacheco in the last of the ninth as Denard Span scored the winning run from second. “I guess some losses are a little more difficult,” said Trumbo. “I think we battled as well as we could. Just didn’t have too much offense to show for it. But our pitching staff did a great job.”