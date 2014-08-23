Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock is to begin a second rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Saturday, the D-backs said. Pollock, recovering from a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand suffered May 31, had his recovery delayed when he was again struck by a pitch in the same part of the hand in a rookie Arizona League game in early August. There is no timetable for Pollock’s return, but he is likely to need at least a week of at-bats.

SS Chris Owings was 0-for-4 while playing six innings for Triple-A Reno in his rehab game there Friday after playing the first three games of his rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League, where he was 4-for-7. Owings has been out since June 28 with a slight dislocation of his left shoulder. There is no timetable for his return.

RF David Peralta had his seventh triple and his fifth outfield assist in a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Friday. His tripled ignited a three-run rally in the first inning, and his assist cut down a runner trying to advance from first to third on a single to end the Padres’ third inning. Although Peralta did not arrive in the majors until June 1, he is tied for the NL rookie lead with Reds CF Billy Hamilton in triples and three behind Hamilton in assists.

2B Cliff Pennington has hit .318 in his last 11 starts since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 6 after missing 10 weeks with a fractured thumb. He has three extra base hits, three stolen bases and starts at three spots -- second base (four), shortstop (three) and third base (four). “He is very well-prepared,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

C Miguel Montero singled in the only run the D-backs got off San Diego RHP Odrisamer Despaigne the first time the teams met June 29, and he was at it again Friday. Montero’s two-run home run off the foul pole in right field capped a three-run first inning in a 5-1 victory. “I was looking for something I could hammer, and he threw me a first pitch changeup,” Montero said. “I was lucky enough to keep it fair.”