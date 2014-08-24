Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Addison Reed pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 30th save Saturday. He has converted his last 10 save attempts, tying a career high set with the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 6-27, 2013.

SS Chris Owings started at second on his rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Saturday and will see occasional time at second base, manager Kirk Gibson said, with an eye toward using him at second base when he returns to the major leagues in a week or so. “I just have a curiosity,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “I know he can play short. We have some games left here in the last month. Why not put him over there at second as well? We played him over there in spring training as well. You’re looking ahead at who might be where in 2015. It is a possibility.”

SS Didi Gregorius broke a 2-for-39 slump with a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the last of the eighth inning for a 5-2 victory over San Diego on Saturday. “I would say about time,” Gregorius said with a smile. “I’ve been working, getting better, going down in the cage every day, just trying to make improvements.” Gregorius had a two-hit game at Washington on Monday, including a two-run homer. He has six homers this season.

LHP Vidal Nuno was in line for his first victory in nine starts with the Diamondbacks until San Diego scored twice off LHP Oliver Perez in the eighth inning Saturday, both runners put on base by Nuno. “It’s part of the game,” Nuno said. “I just try to go deep in ball games. I’ve just been unlucky. I’ll keep on fighting, and one day I’ll get it.” Nuno gave up only two base runners in the first seven innings, on a walk and a single, before loading the bases on a hit batter, a walk and another single in the eighth. He is 0-3 with a 3.54 ERA and four quality starts with the D-backs.

3B Jake Lamb hit his first major league home run leading off the second inning Saturday, and his one-out single helped spark a three-run rally in the eighth inning of a 5-2 victory over San Diego. “It definitely felt good,” Lamb said of the homer. “It was kind of getting on my mind a little bit, and to get one out of the way feels great.” The D-backs’ dugout gave Lamb the silent treatment as he entered the dugout, but he played along with it, giving air high-fives before taking a seat at the end of the dugout. His teammates swarmed 45 seconds later. “I went in there and saw nobody was around,” Lamb said. “I like to have fun. I started giving high fives to nobody.”