Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Hudson got a strikeout, a groundout and a fly out. “He’s ready to go,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. “He just needs to get innings right now.” Hudson, recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, gave up one run over four innings in four appearances in the rookie Arizona League before moving up. He is expected to make another appearance for Reno on Friday and is expected to join the D-backs soon after rosters expand Sept. 1.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was given a CT scan on Monday that confirmed an earlier diagnosis that he will not need surgery on a fourth left metacarpal that was fractured when he was hit by a pitch by Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1. “It looks good,” Gibson said. “He’s healing.” He is scheduled to have another CT scan in two weeks, and if things are still good then would begin strengthening work.

LHP Patrick Corbin is on a conservative rehab program after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 26, and D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said he does not expect Corbin to return to the rotation until May at the earliest. “I think more like even June for him,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He would probably punch me if he heard me saying that. We’re more conservative now than we have ever been with the rehab on that surgery. We are going to make sure we err on the side of very cautious.” Corbin was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA while making the All-Star team in 2013. “I think the most logical answer would be to take it slow in the front end and make sure you finish it through the end of the season and playoffs hopefully,” Corbin said, “and that leads into a normal offseason the next year.”

RF David Peralta had his 18th multi-game at Chase Field and his fourth outfield assist in 10 games when he singled twice and threw out Dodgers C A.J. Ellis at the plate while trying to score from second base in the sixth inning with the Dodgers holding an 8-3 lead. Peralta is hitting .346 in his last 13 home games.

RHP Trevor Cahill had his streak of five consecutive quality starts end with a thud, when he gave up eight runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings of a 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. “In the other games, when I got away from the fastball command, I was able to throw the off-speed stuff for strikes and get back in the count,” Cahill said. “Today, none of my offspeed was working. I had to throw a lot of fastballs, and I was either wild or wild in the zone with that. They are a good team, and they are going to make you pay with that.” Cahill gave up six hits and walked three, including the first two batters of a six-run fourth inning.